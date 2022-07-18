Views are wanted from both owners and residents on the future of beach huts along the north Essex coast.

Tendring Council is reviewing its current beach hut strategy and has set out areas which it is looking to change its approach.

Beach hut licensees and members of the public are invited to complete a consultation to help shape the review, ahead of a new strategy due to be considered by Tendring Council’s Cabinet in September.

Alex Porter, Tendring councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, said the council wanted to bring about positive changes for owners and seafront visitors, and address issues which had arisen since the strategy was adopted in 2013.

He said: “We are just starting the process of revising the Beach Hut Strategy, and as part of this we will be reviewing the existing licence scheme to see what improvements can be made.

“The views of beach hut associations, owners and the public are integral to this, and we will be asking for their involvement in the process.

Issues being considered are consistency of designs and appropriate colour schemes, adaptations which fall outside of licence conditions and the rules around renting out of beach huts.

Mr Porter added: “Beach huts are such a vibrant and important part of our coastline, and we want to protect them accordingly.

“We want to balance individuality of design with a common feel, commercial opportunity with fairness, and if possible increase access to these fantastic aspect of our seafront.”

Beach hut owners and users have been split regarding the rules around the strategy.

Peter Diaz, chairman of the Association of Frinton Beach Hut owners, supported the standardisation of the huts.

He said: "I had a complaint from a gentleman who said he comes down to the beach hut for rest and recuperation, to enjoy the views and his time by the sea. In recent years, he’s been sandwiched between two decking structures.

"He says he has no view and no privacy now and feels like he can't come and enjoy the beach anymore. These extensions have ruined lives.”

Details on the beach hut strategy consultation can be found by visiting bit.ly/3uLLKQJ.