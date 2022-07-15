A DELIGHTED college principal says a glowing Ofsted report is a “testament to very hard work” carried out by staff.

Colchester Institute has been rated good by the education watchdog after a four-day inspection at its campuses in Colchester, Braintree, Harwich and Clacton in May.

It shows a richly-deserved mark-up from its previous report in November 2018 where college bosses were told the provision required improvement.

In the latest report released on Thursday, the college was rated good across the board, including in its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership, among other factors.

Campus - Colchester Institute's site in Sheepen Road

Principal and chief executive Alison Andreas stated the achievement was heightened by the fact the pandemic caused “huge disruption” to education.

She said: “This outcome is testament to very hard work, and huge talent of our staff, and to the resilience and commitment of our students, over three very challenging years.

“Despite the huge disruption of the pandemic, we continued to place great importance around outstanding student support and great teaching and learning.

“This has enabled students to gain skills and knowledge at the very highest levels, and to secure great opportunities both at universities and in employment.”

Pleased - Alison Andreas

The report states students and apprentices as the various sites feel “valued and well-supported” by the staff, enjoyed in a safeguarded environment.

It adds: “They feel respected and treated as adults. This makes them enjoy studying at the college and motivated to learn.

“They feel cared for by staff and value the mental health and well-being support available. This includes access to counselling and therapy sessions.

“Students are confident that staff will take swift action to deal with their concerns.”

Aerial view - the Colchester site

The report, brought together by ten Ofsted inspectors, also states students benefit from “high quality” resources and facilities.

It cites the industrial kitchen provided to Level 1 professional cookery students and a new media hub for Level 3 media students.

Chairman of governors Kevin Prince added: “It’s particularly pleasing that inspectors commended the way in which students and apprentices feel valued, supported and respected by staff and how motivating they find the adult environment.”