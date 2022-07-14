COMMUTERS should be aware of some train lines being blocked between Alresford and Great Bentley.
Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or revised due to overhead wire problems.
The service from Colchester to Walton from 10:56 to 11:49 has been cancelled as well as the service from Walton to Colchester between 11am to 11:52.
The 11:56 train from Colchester arriving at Walton at 12:49 has also been cancelled.
Disruption is expected until further notice and more updates will be provided.
For more information on cancelletions and disruptions visit journeycheck.com/greateranglia/
