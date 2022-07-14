POLICE executed a drug raid this morning where a ‘substantial amount’ of cannabis was found.
Officers are still on the scene in Clacton and Essex Police have been contacted to provide more information.
A spokesperson from Essex Police said: “If you have any information about drugs supply in the Tendring community, please report it to us so we can take appropriate action.
“You can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the live chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
“Alternatively, you can call 101 and Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org”
