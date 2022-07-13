The UK is set to swelter in soaring temperatures and "tropical" nights as the heatwave grips early next week, forecasters are warning.

The Met Office has extended its amber warning for extreme heat which covers Essex.

The 'danger to life' warning is now in place from Sunday until the end of Tuesday, with the hot spell expected to peak on Monday or Tuesday.

Forecasters predict a hot spell is likely to develop from Sunday, likely peaking early next week, leading to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.

In most of south Essex temperatures are expected to reach highs of 32°C on Tuesday while temperatures in north Essex areas such as Colchester are expected to soar to 29°C.

Read more >>> Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ extreme heat weather warning for Essex

Temperatures could peak in excess of 35C in central and south-east England, and more widely around 32C within the area covered by the warning, with Monday and Tuesday most likely to see the peak of the heat, the Met Office said.

There is still a chance of record-breaking heat - outstripping the 38.7C seen in Cambridge in July 2019 - though that is now looking slightly less likely.

But the Met Office said the focus was on a prolonged hot spell, both in the day and overnight, when there could be tropical nights where the temperatures do not fall below 20C.

What to expect according to experts

It could cause health problems across the county, not just among people vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life.

Widespread disruption, including road closures and cancellations and delays to rail and air travel are also possible, as temperatures look set to soar into the mid-30s or above.

The public is being warned of the dangers of swimming in unsupervised areas of open water to cool off, and told not to leave pets or children in parked cars even for short periods.

And there are concerns about the risks of wildfire, with visitors to the countryside and green spaces warned not to use barbecues; make sure cigarettes are properly put out and disposed of; and not leave litter such as glass bottles which could cause a fire to start in the tinder-dry conditions.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, from the UK Health Security Agency, said: "Heat-health alerts have now been issued to the majority of the country, with temperatures set to remain consistently high throughout the duration of this week.

"Most of us can enjoy the hot weather when it arrives, but it is important to keep yourself hydrated and to find shade where possible when UV rays are strongest, between 11am and 3pm.

"If you have vulnerable family, friends and neighbours, make sure they are aware of how they can keep themselves protected from the warm weather."