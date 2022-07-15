WALTON Pier is set to complete the final stages of its relaunch in the tomorrow with new attractions arriving daily for residents to enjoy.

The Pier re-opened on June 30 with the unveiling of its new state-of-the-art arcade area which is one of the largest in the UK, measuring approximately 115 metres long.

The full complement of rides, bowling and other attractions is set to open on Saturday, July 16.

Prizes - Some of the goodies on offer at the pier. Credit: Lorne Spicer

A spokesman for Walton Pier said: “The virtual reality ride and bowling is finished and the escape rooms are coming along nicely, we expect at least two rooms to be ready by Saturday.

“There will be one major change in terms of the ride, we call it ‘the inflation buster’.”

There are plans to introduce another interesting attraction at the Pier in the form of Urban Axe Throwing.

Feeling Lucky - Slot machines at the pier. Credit: Lorne Spicer

Urban Axe Throwing operator Game of Throwing has opened the doors of a new venue in Colchester.

Customers in Colchester will be able to enjoy interactive digital targets after an exclusive deal was struck with global entertainment firm Champ Throw.

Champ Throw introduces a high-tech arcade-style look and feeling to axe throwing, with auto-scoring, multiple game types and mobile phone integration, similar to modern tenpin bowling setups.

Expansive - Another view of the arcade. Credit: Lorne Spicer

Game of Throwing is the brainchild of Escape, the UK-based company that has grown to become the world’s leading escape room operator – with more than 200 rooms across the globe.

The urban axe throwing experience in Colchester will be open seven days a week, with adult prices starting at £20.

Players must be aged 10 and over and groups with 10 to 16-year-olds must be accompanied by an adult.

Daniel Hill, founder of Game of Throwing, said: “Axe throwing is now among the most popular indoor entertainment activities in the UK, and we’re thrilled to have brought it to people in Colchester.

Let's ride - The motorcycle games available in the arcade. Credit: Lorne Spicer

“With our traditional venue in Chelmsford now well established and plans for another Game of Throwing location in Walton Pier, we’re proud to be offering so many competitive entertainment options to people across Essex.

At Walton Pier, rides will be priced at £20 for a family ticket of two adults and two children, with £5 per additional child.

For more information visit waltonpier.co.uk.