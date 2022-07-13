AS the race to find the new Conservative leader and future Prime Minister continues, some Essex MPs have already revealed who they will be backing.

Since Boris Johnson announced his resignation, eight MPs remain in the race to take his place as Tory leader and Prime Minister.

According to a poll from Conservative Home, Penny Mordaunt is the current frontrunner, with Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch just behind.

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak has the most declared public endorsements from MPs so far.

Later today, all 358 Conservative MPs will be voting for their favoured candidate in the first-round ballot.

Voting in the first ballot opens at 1.30pm and closes at 3.30pm, with MPs allowed to cast up to two proxy votes each.

The results are set to be announced at 5pm.

Candidates need a minimum backing of 30 MPs, with anyone receiving less - or the lowest if everyone achieves that threshold - being eliminated.

Next week further ballots will be held until two finalists remain.

Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin announced his support for Attorney General Suella Braverman, calling her “brave and principled”.

Sir Bernard Jenkin

He said: “She’s one of the bravest and most principled people I’ve ever met.

“She never compromised her integrity to get on in politics. She voted to get Brexit done.

“I promise you this: I’ve run a successful leadership campaign, she’s going to win because she will inspire the party and the country.”

Braintree MP James Cleverly is backing Liz Truss.

The recently-appointed Education Secretary publicly backed the Foreign Secretary in an online statement.

He said: “I’m backing Liz Truss as our leader and PM.

“Her political values are right and I’ve seen how effective she is in government, and I know that she will build an election-winning team.”

Priti Patel, MP for Witham, was rumoured to be one of the candidates running, however, she elected not to stand despite backing from Southend MP Anna Firth.

MP Priti Patel

In a statement, she said she was grateful for the encouragement and support, but will not be putting her name forward, instead focusing on her job as Home Secretary.

Ms Patel was also due to be questioned over her plans to send asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda today, but declined to appear before the Home Affairs Committee.

She is yet to announce who she will be backing in the leadership race, but she is rumoured to be favouring either Liz Truss or Nadhim Zahawi.

Ms Patel said: “Like all Conservative MPs and party members, I will be listening to cases being put forward by the candidates standing for the leadership of the party and trust the contest will be conducted in a good spirit that brings our party together."

Colchester MP Will Quince and Maldon MP John Whittingdale have yet to reveal the candidate they will be supporting.

The results are expected later today.