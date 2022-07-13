A POPULAR bike ride returns later this month – and there’s still time to sign up.

The Tour de Tendring takes riders on a six, 20 or 60 mile route around the district, in a family-friendly mass participation event.

Once again, the event starts off from Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles leisure centre.

Alex Porter, Tendring councillor responsible for leisure and tourism, has encouraged people to sign up.

He said: “Tendring is such a beautiful district, and what better way to explore and enjoy it than by bike

“The Tour de Tendring has always proved popular with cyclists of all ages and abilities, who enjoy the opportunity for an organised route to get out and about – so sign up today to join them.”

The ride will take place on Sunday, July 24 with riders setting out between 8.30-10.30am depending on their chosen route.

Tour de Tendring is run by Bike Events, to find out more and sign up visit bike-events.co.uk/tourdetendring.

Taking place on the same weekend is the first Essex Festival of Cycling, a celebration of the Essex Pedal Power project.

This initiative from the Sport England Local Delivery Pilot has seen free bikes given to residents in Clacton and Jaywick Sands to encourage active living.

The festival will see fun cycle and active living-based activities, as well as fair rides and performers, take place on Clacton’s West Greensward between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, 23 July.