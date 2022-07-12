A MAIN road has been closed following an accident involving multiple vehicles.
The A133 is closed in both directions between B1033, McDonald's Roundabout, Weeley, and the B1442, Progress Way.
This is due to a four-vehicle accident.
A133 CLOSED in both directions between B1033 (Mcdonald's roundabout, (Weeley) and B1442 (Progress Way) following an accident involving four vehicles. Long Delays.— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) July 12, 2022
Long delays are expected.
