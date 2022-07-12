EXCITEMENT is building as the UK’s newest visitor attraction is opening its doors in Essex later this week.

The Enchanted Lost Kingdom of Wyvernwood, in Alresford near Colchester, will be opening its magic portal for families this Friday.

Wyvernwood is a unique adventure park, set on more than 20 acres of land, giving visitors a day of exploration through nature.

Families can enjoy plenty of activities, such as searching for missing treasure, venturing into the goblins’ lair, or taking on the maize maze.

Wyvernwood also boasts plenty of play areas and adventure activities where children can let off steam, including a ‘Little Kingdom’ for smaller children and birthday parties.

As well as having lots of activities for children to enjoy, there are also different types of performances taking place to entertain the guests.

Wyvernwood’s experiences director Nick White said: “The inhabitants are showing their talents by putting on performances in the amphitheatre.

“There is also plenty of activities for older children and adults at Wyvernwood with puzzles and adventures featured throughout the park”

The attraction has already proved a hit with more than 700 residents visiting during an open day.

Seven-year-old Maxwell Cheal from Wivenhoe was one of many that loved the day, saying: “It’s brilliant here.

“My favourite bit is the dragon karts because they’re such fun and brilliant to ride on, and the castle because I like the slide.”

Mr White also added that the park strives to provide a great day out for families, to help their mental health and wellbeing.

He said: “Our woods are called the Wellbeing Woods because they have a sense of calm and serenity but a visit to Wyvernwood is also about keeping fit and healthy.

“You can easily hit your step count in a day here all whilst spending time in such a beautiful location.

“One of the things we’ve tried to do here is get children away from screens and into the great outdoors and connect with nature which is vital for mental wellbeing. Here they can spend time with their family exploring another world, an enchanted lost kingdom, whilst also appreciating nature.”

Wyvernwood will be opening this Friday, July 15, at St. Osyth Road, Alresford.

For more information, visit wyvernwood.co.uk.