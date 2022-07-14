A MOTHER was left breathing in smoke after a fire in a bin storage unit came dangerously close to setting nearby buildings alight.

The resident, who requested to remain anonymous, alleges she saw someone looking “suspicious” moments before the blaze in Campernell Close, Brightlingsea.

Moments later smoke was pouring through her bathroom vent as the fire broke out while her children were inside at about 10.45pm on Saturday.

“Items had been left in that bin shed for three weeks and had began to pile up,” the mother told the Gazette.

“Luckily a chap was walking his dog at the time it caught alight and spotted it and managed to call the fire brigade.

Blaze - the fire

“I’ve got children and fear it could have been a lot worse as their bedroom isn’t far from where this took place.

A spokeswoman for the Essex Fire Service stated the fire was extinguished shortly before midnight.

She added: “Firefighters were called to a bin store fire on Campernell Close, Brightlingsea at 10.56pm on Saturday.

“On arrival, crews reported that a brick bin store measuring approximately four metres by three metres was on fire.

“Crews worked to prevent the fire spreading to another building and extinguished it by 11.51pm.”