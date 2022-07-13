A CAMPAIGN is challenging residents to read in unusual places this summer.

The Essex Year of Reading was developed by the Essex Education Taskforce and is calling for residents to share a photo of themselves, a family member or friend, while reading in weird and wonderful places across the county.

The aim is to inspire and excite children, young people and families to continue reading during the holidays and see where their books might take them this summer.

Tony Ball, Essex county councillor responsible for education excellence, lifelong learning and employability, said: “Reading is essential to all areas of education and being able to access other opportunities in life.

“We want to inspire people of all ages to get creative and see how fun and enjoyable it can be too.

“We’re calling on parents, grandparents and carers to encourage their children to do something different and also get involved themselves.

“Not only is the challenge a great way to improve your reading skills, it’s also an exciting way to explore our great county.”

The challenge will end on Friday, September 2. To enter, share your picture on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #ReadinginUnusualPlaces, or tag @EssexCountyCouncil on Facebook.

For more information on the Essex Year of Reading campaign, visit essexyearofreading.co.uk