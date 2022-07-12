WITHAM’S MP has announced she will not be running for Prime Minister following Boris Johnson’s resignation.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has ruled herself out of the leadership race.

It comes after Boris Johnson announced he would resign last week.

The announcement kicked off the race to be the next Conservative party leader and de facto Prime Minister.

So far, nearly a dozen candidate have announced they are running, including Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch.

Priti Patel had received backing from Southend MP Anna Firth, who called for the Witham MP to stand at the weekend.

But today (July 12), Priti Patel officially declared she is not running.

In a statement, she said: “I am grateful for the encouragement and support colleagues and Party members have offered me in recent days in suggesting that I enter the contest for the leadership of the Conservative Party.

“I will not be putting my name forward for the ballot of MPs.

“As Home Secretary I have always put the security and safety of our country and the national interest first and my focus is to continue working to get more police on our streets, support our amazing security services to keep our country safe and control our borders.

“As a lifelong and committed Conservative, I will always make the case for freedom, enterprise and opportunity and work with colleagues to deliver these values in Government.

So far, the MP is also yet to announce who she will be backing in the leadership race.

She added: “Like all Conservative MPs and Party members, I will be listening to cases being put forward by the candidates standing for the leadership of the Party and trust the contest will be conducted in a good spirit that brings our Party together.”