Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal House who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Alana

Alana (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Between 11 and 12 months

Breed - Cockapoo

Colour - Brown

Alana has a very loving nature and is super affectionate, but being a spaniel cross poodle she also has an active and playful side so she would love an active home with plenty of opportunities to explore and exercise.

At times she is nervous of people so she needs an understanding owner who can take the time to gain her trust and form a loving bond in the home.

Previous experience of nervous dogs or having owned her breed before isn't essential but it would be beneficial.

If you want to adopt Alana you can view their full profile here.

Hector

Hector (RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Five years old (approx)

Breed - Domestic semi-crossbreed

Colour - Tabby

Hector is a cat who came into the RSPCA after he had been found living outdoors fending for himself.

When he arrived he had scabs and cuts on him, but has made a great recovery.

Despite obviously going through some trauma during his time living as a stray, he is a wonderfully friendly boy and will run to greet you. He adores being stroked and fussed over, especially if you have some treats on hand for him.

Hector will make the most fantastic friend to owners who are willing to spend the time intergrating him back into a loving home.

If you want to adopt Hector you can view their full profile here.

Tripod

Tripod (RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Three years old

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tabby and White

Tripod was brought in after he was found injured by the side of the road, and sadly had to have his leg amputated.

However, he has since made a full recovery and is looking to find a new home.

He is a friendly boy who is partial to an ear scratch and is quite chatty.

He will need patience and support as he has been through some big changes and will need the space and time to adapt to his wonderful new home.

If you want to adopt Tripod you can view their full profile here.

Lola and Fofu

Lola and Fofu (Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Both are four years old

Breed - Lionhead

Colour - Grey

Lola and Fofu are two rabbits who would like to find a home together, but not with other rabbits.

They would be suitable for first time owners and families with young children.

If you want to adopt Lola and Fofu you can view their full profile here.