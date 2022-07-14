A HUNGRY drink driver attempting to pick up fast-food after a boozed-up night was caught after concerns were raised by a resident.

George Baker got behind the wheel and headed to a KFC drive-thru despite being more than three times the legal drink drive limit on June 5.

But the 23-year-old was approached by police officers in Brook Retail Park, Clacton, while still in the drive-thru in a Hyundai, and then breathalysed.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard how Baker gave a reading of 117mcg in 100 millilitres of breath when breathalysed by officers - more than three times the legal limit of 35mcg.

Baker, of Feverills Road, Little Clacton, admitted drink driving and was banned from the roads for 28 months.

The prosecution stated: “Police officers witnessed a vehicle driving through KFC drive-thru having been tipped off by a member of the public that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Drink drive - KFC in Clacton's Brook Retail Park

“They approached the Hyundai and could smell alcohol on the defendant who was slurring his words. He was arrested after having been breathalysed.”

Representing Baker, defence barrister Mr Marivaeti told the court his client has never been arrested before in his life and is “completely remorseful” for the offence.

“Mr Baker recognises and fully accepts the facts, he doesn’t want to minimise or excuse what he did on that particular occasion – he was severely over the limit,” said the solicitor.

“He is completely remorseful for the offence and is a man of good character who never resisted giving a breath sample.

“He made a wrong decision in the spur of the moment after a night out with friends where he clearly wasn’t thinking and chose to drive home because he wanted an earlier night.”

Character references from Baker’s family and employer, a Colchester-based recruitment agency, were also provided to the court on Tuesday.

Magistrate Brenda Pearce ordered Baker to undertake 80 hours of unpaid work and to pay £200 in a surcharge and costs, alongside the driving ban.

She added: “This was a very high reading. You must not drive until you have your licence back in your hand.”