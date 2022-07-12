SEASIDERS have been urged to be more conscious of people’s welfare after an elderly man’s body was found inside a caravan months after his death.

Terry Allen, who is the mayor of Walton and Frinton Town Council, has been left stunned following the discovery of a dead pensioner at Naze Marine Holiday Park.

He was found within a static caravan at the Walton complex on June 17 by police officers after safety concerns were flagged with the force.

Although unconfirmed at this stage, neighbouring holidaymakers believe the man could have died as far back as February.

Mr Allen has now pleaded with residents to be more forthcoming in checking-up on people who could be vulnerable or in need of support.

He added: “I cannot believe it, I am really shocked to hear this news, especially seeing as he had apparently been there for a while without being found.

“If the authorities do find out he has relatives and friends then I am sure they will be saddened he was there for a long while on his own - hopefully he did not suffer a lot.

“All we can hope for is this will make people more aware and if they suspect something is wrong then they will knock on the door.

“There are many vulnerable people around who are on their own.

“So, if you feel someone could be in trouble then look into it because it could just save this happening to someone else.”

Following an investigation and the removal of the body, the holiday home was professionally cleaned on two occasions before being completely removed.

Essex Police have since confirmed the man's death is not being treated as suspicious but officers are now looking to track down anyone who may have known the man.

A spokesman for Parkdean Resorts, which runs the Naze Marine Holiday Park, added: “This is a sad situation.

“We are working closely with the police, who are doing all they can to find this person’s next of kin.”

Anyone with information which may help Essex Police locate the man’s family or friends should call 101.