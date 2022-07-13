A BLUNDERING drink driver was caught by police officers after failing to give way to them on a roundabout.

Mitchell Payne was seen “veering” across Frietuna Road, Frinton, after officers began to follow him at 12.40am on June 5.

The police then decided they had seen enough and stopped the 25-year-old, who then “stumbled” out of the Renault Master van he was driving, Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard.

He was then arrested and breathalysed where it was revealed he had 93mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, despite the legal limit being 35mcg.

Payne, of Hillcrest, Kirby-le-Soken, admitted one count of driving while unfit at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Scene - a roundabout at the Frietuna Road junction

Addressing the magistrates, Payne, whose job entails refitting vans, apologised for making a “stupid mistake”.

He was banned from driving for 23 months and ordered to pay £200 in court costs and a surcharge.

Payne must also undertake 80 hours of unpaid work for the crime.

“You were driving with excess alcohol in your system,” said magistrate Brenda Pearce. “If you break any of the requirements or commit another offence while on order you will be resentenced.

“This could include going to prison.”