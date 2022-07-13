BROWSE for a pre-loved bargain at a village-wide garage sale this Saturday.

The event has been organised by Holland Residents’ Association and takes place between 10am and 3pm.

The Association was keen to organise a community event following the last two years of lockdown and so decided not to charge sellers in order to encourage as many people as possible to take part.

The garage sale precedes the association’s village fete and marks what has been a busy time for the Association’s members.

Maps can also be bought from The Emporium in King's Avenue and McColl's in Frinton Road.

Go to hollandresidents.co.uk.