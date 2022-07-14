SCHOOLS have been warned to take precautions amid fears of a rise in crime over the summer holidays as the cost of living soars.

As many schools across the county prepare to close their doors for the summer break, insurer Ecclesiastical says they will become an “attractive target” for criminals.

The firm is now encouraging Essex residents who live near schools to remain vigilant throughout the holidays and report any unusual or suspicious activity they notice on school grounds.

In November last year, vandals targeted Colchester’s Unity Primary Academy and damaged its outdoor learning area, racking up a bill of almost £28,000.

Six teenagers have since been ordered to compensate the school in Hickory Avenue, Greenstead, for £3,600 between them after play equipment, a wendy house and fence panels were among the damage.

Wrecked - a shed at Unity Primary Academy, Colchester

And in May almost every window in Colchester Institute’s former campus in Church Road, Clacton, was smashed and items, including fire extinguishers, were thrown from the building.

Ecclesiastical stated it has reported an uptick in schools being targeted over the summer months including vandalism, arson, break-ins, smashed windows, theft of lead from roofs and stolen laptops.

Ecclesiastical Insurance’s customer segment director Faith Kitchen said: “Schools are far more vulnerable during the summer holidays when school buildings are closed and largely unoccupied, tempting opportunists.

“It is vital that schools take steps to protect their premises from unscrupulous offenders.

Vandalised - the former Colchester Institute Clacton campus in Church Road, Clacton

Now with Covid restrictions lifted and against a challenging economic backdrop and soaring fuel prices, concerns have been raised by the insurer that there could be a large spike in criminal activity.

Mrs Kitchen continued: “There are a number of measures schools can take to better secure school property and assets, which would ideally be a combination of both physical and electronic protection.

“Fencing around the perimeter can often offer a good first line of defence against unwanted visitors, while CCTV can act as a visual deterrent for those not wanting to be caught on camera.

“Vigilance from the local community can be a huge help. We urge those who live near schools to be vigilant this summer and report any unusual or suspicious activity they notice on school grounds.”