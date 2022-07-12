INQUIRIES have been made after an open top bus was driven under a bridge causing damage.

The bus, operated by Hedingham and Chambers was accidentally driven under the Venetian Bridge in Pier Gap, Clacton.

It collided with the bridge on Sunday, July 10 and a spokeswoman for the bus company said they are looking into the incident.

She said: “Following a promotional event outside the Clacton Pier on Sunday evening, the Clacton Breeze Open top bus was driven accidently under the bridge causing damage to the front of the bus on the upper deck.

“The bus was not in service at the time of the incident and therefore no passengers were on the bus.

“We are currently assessing the damage caused to the bus and hope to put it back into service as soon as possible.

“Investigations are currently underway into what happened and we are working with the authorities on this matter.”