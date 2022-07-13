A HOSPICE is calling for people to dress as their favourite fictional superhero character and run like the wind for an event.

The Comic Hero Run hosted by St Helena Hospice will provide a selection of fun runs for families to enjoy.

Runners can take their pick from one of three routes one kilometre, five kilometres or ten kilometres routes to run on the day.

The fun family event is suitable for all ages to take part and dressing up as a favourite superhero is highly encouraged.

Lisa Chenery, fundraiser at St Helena Hospice, said: “All the money raised from this event will go towards helping patients and families receive the care and support they need, when they need it, where they need it.

“We encourage everyone to raise £35 in sponsorship as the event registration fee only covers the cost of putting on this amazing event.

“By raising £50 in sponsorship, you could help provide the care and support a family in crisis needs in the depth of night with a visit from a SinglePoint nurse in their home.”

Groups and adults can save ten per cent on registration fees when signing up two adults and two children or one adult and three children with discount code FAMILY10.

The run will take place in Castle Park, Colchester on October 16.

To register and secure a place visit bit.ly/3yWwItI.