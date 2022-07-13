HIGH profile speakers gave rousing messages on the future of crumbling cliffs.

The Naze Protection Society held the Your Naze – its Future event with guest speakers Professor Jules Pretty, president of Essex Wildlife Trust, Terry Allen, mayor of Frinton and Walton, and David Eagle, acting chairman of the Naze Protection Society.

The event took place at the Columbine Centre in Walton and focused on informing residents on the importance of the Naze and to raise awareness on how to protect it.

A spokesperson for the Naze Protection Society said: “Prof Pretty gave Saturday’s audience at the Columbine Centre an important message.

“Thirty for 30: Cutting your Carbon was his slogan for everyone to take personal action to reduce their annual carbon footprint.

“That means down from the present UK average of 7.7 tonnes CO2 emissions to one tonne per person, which has to be done by 2030 to avoid the worst climate change impact.”

Additionally, cutting out short and long-haul flights, walking on occasions and purchasing an electric vehicle was also recommended, with these options saving two tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) per year.

An audience question queried solar photovoltaic (PV) installation not being feasible on some homes and the potential for using a community’s rooftop areas.

Prof Pretty pointed up to the Columbine Centre’s roof for its PV potential.

The spokesperson added: “David Eagle’s stark warning that government will have little spare cash means communities have to fund their priorities.

“The work in April and May to safeguard the vulnerable points of the Naze was possible through fundraising actions by NPS working with the Naze Management Board and Tendring Council.”

Mr Allen outlined the role of the Naze Management Board and its broad membership under the leadership of Tendring Council in running the Naze for the community’s benefit and the conservation of its wildlife.

He also highlighted the strength of the board’s support for the protection of the Naze and gave credit to the parties that have raised the profile of the necessary work to safeguard the Naze’s future.