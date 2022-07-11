Forecasters have issued an amber weather warning for extreme heat which covers Essex.
The ‘danger to life’ weather warning issued by Met Office will be in place all day on Sunday (July 17) and covers all of Essex.
It comes as a heatwave hits the UK with temperatures reaching 30°C in parts of the UK, and a high of 31.2C recorded in Heathrow today.
In most of south Essex temperatures are expected to reach highs of 30°C on Sunday while temperatures in north Essex areas such as Colchester are expected to soar to 29°C.
Read more >>> Dog rushed to vets after being locked in car in 'blistering' heat in Southend
According to the Met Office, Essex residents can expect some “exceptionally high temperatures” on Sunday which could lead to “widespread impacts on people and infrastructure”.
Here is what to expect according to the Met Office:
- Population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life. Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.
- Substantial changes in working practices and daily routines likely to be required
- Significantly more people are likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers leading to increased risk of water safety incidents
- Delays on roads and road closures are possible, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel, with potential for significant welfare issues for those who experience even moderate delays
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel