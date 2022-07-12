A TEENAGER from north Essex has been handed a six-month conditional discharge after stealing a specialised £1,500 bike.

The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before North Essex Youth Court at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on July 1.

He admitted a charge of burglary after stealing the specialised bike from a garage on July 15 last year.

He was handed a six-month conditional discharge, which means he will face no further punishment if he does not commit another offence within that period.

He must also pay a £17 surcharge to fund victim services.

