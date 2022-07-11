IT'S the end of an era for schoolchildren across Essex.

After a few challenging years because of the pandemic, youngsters are preparing to leave school and begin the next chapter of their young lives.

For many, that means the end of Year Six, leaving primary school and getting ready for the fresh challenge of secondary school in September.

For those in Year 11, it's time to start thinking about what to do after leaving school - perhaps sixth form, college or maybe an apprenticeship.

Tomorrow's Gazette is a celebration of those milestones as we bring you our hugely-popular Forever Friends supplement.

Jam-packed with pictures and smiling faces, it captures a moment in time and is a perfect memento.

In total 90 schools have taken part this year from across Colchester, Clacton, Harwich, Frinton, Walton, Maldon, Halstead and Braintree.

Here is a list of all those schools taking part:

Copies of the Gazette featuring the school leavers photos will be on sale at shops on Tuesday, July 11.

To buy a copy via our email deliveries@newsquest.co.uk.