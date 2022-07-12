A WOMAN has been fined more than £1,000 and banned from the roads after being caught drink driving in Great Holland.

Julie Taylor, 53, of Laxton Grove, Great Holland, was found to have 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when he was stopped in the village on May 26. The legal limit is 35.

She admitted the charge at Colchester Magistrates’ Court and was banned for 22 months and fined £1,075.

She must also pay prosecution costs of £105 and a £108 surcharge to fund victim services.

