SPORTY care home residents went head-to-head in what was a sense-stimulating day of light-hearted competitiveness before medals were handed out to the winners.

Corner Lodge, in Meadow Way, Jaywick, hosted its own sports day which saw sprightly pensioners limber up before engaging in a variety of activities.

The programme of sports consisted of everything from egg and spoon races and bean bag throwing to wheelchair races and a three-legged race.

Fully embracing the occasion, staff at the home dressed up in their best sports attire and there was even a special guest appearance from the ever-motivating 118 men.

In order to ensure residents had enough energy in the tank to tackle the heats with conviction, barbecue food and fruit smoothies were made available.

Following a medal and prize-giving ceremony, the competitors enjoyed an afternoon of dancing soundtracked by sport-themed music.

A spokesman for Corner Lodge said: “We love having themed days and this month’s theme was sports, so what better way to celebrate it than with a sports day.

“We had a brilliant day and had so much fun - we even had a special guest appearance from the 118 men who delighted everyone in leading all the events.

“The residents truly enjoyed themselves. It was a beautiful day and they loved being out in the summer sun for a bit of exercise and fun.”

As well as providing the residents with a simply fun and enjoyable day, the home’s themed activities also have mental and physical benefits.

Lori Chaslot, office manager at the home, added: “These types of events are especially important for the elderly with dementia.

“It provides sensory stimulation and encourages conversation with other residents and the staff - this is most notable amongst the residents who are more introverted.

“Playing physical games and dancing are ways to encourage exercise, especially for those who chose not to participate in music and movement or seated exercises.

“The residents and staff look forward to these breaks from the norm, it lifts everyone spirits.”