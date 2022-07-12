AN elderly man’s body was found inside a caravan months after his death.

Essex Police officers were spotted carrying out an investigation at the Naze Marine Holiday Park, in The Poplars, Walton, last month.

It has since transpired the officers were looking into the death of a man who had been discovered in one of the site’s static caravans.

Eyewitnesses, who said officers spent six hours removing the remains from the holiday home, believe the pensioner could have died as far back as February.

The period of time between his death and when he was found, however, has not yet been officially confirmed.

Following the man's death, one holidaymaker, who owns a caravan next to the deceased’s, called for the plot to be completely cleared.

He even raised his concerns with Tendring Council’s health and safety team.

The Gazette understands campsite staff arranged for the caravan to be professionally cleaned on two occasions by Rentokil.

The man, speaking anonymously, said: “We reported the sighting of hundreds of blue bottle flies and a dreadful smell emanating from the van.

“It’s obvious that due to how long the unfortunate gentleman was lying dead in there the whole of the van was contaminated.

“From the condition of the body I would say he had been dead since February.

“The police advised the van would probably be moved the next day but this was not the case, turning it into a morbid attraction.

“The camp personnel decided they would clean the van but we then again reported blue bottle flies.”

Bosses from Parkdean Resorts, which runs the Naze Marine Holiday Park, have confirmed to the Gazette the caravan has now been removed.

A spokesman for Naze Marine Holiday Park said: “This is a sad situation and we working closely with the police, who are doing all they can to find this person’s next of kin.”

Essex Police have now confirmed the man's death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman said: "We were called to a holiday park in Walton on June 17 following reports of a concern for safety inside a caravan.

"Sadly, the body of a man was discovered. His death isn't believed to be suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

Anyone with information which made help Essex Police locate the man’s family or friends should call 101.

Tendring Council’s health and safety team was contacted for more information but had not responded at the time of going to press.