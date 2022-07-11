STAFF at Clacton Pier have been doing their bit to help keep the town’s golden sands clean and tidy.

A team took up their pickers and bags at the weekend and did a sweep of the area around the attraction after crowds flocked to the beaches in the sunny weather.

The pier supports other similar volunteer initiatives carried out by groups during the year and also carries out its own operation on ad hoc occasions.

Communications manager Nigel Brown said Tendring Council does the major work through its contractors.

“However, it is not possible for them to be on duty 24/7 and there are times when families stay longer on the beach if the weather is still good into the evening,” he said.

“The pier’s owners recognise that it is very important for all businesses that the town and beaches look their best for visitors and residents alike.

“So, staff spent some of their working time picking up items of rubbish that had accumulated close to our landmark structure.

“If everyone does a little bit in the area around them it will make a big difference.”

Mr Brown added that if those who enjoyed the beaches just picked up their own litter and disposed of it responsibly it would be a major help.

“As in most cases, many people do the right thing but there are still some who see it as someone else’s job!”