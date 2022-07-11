AN inspirational eight-year-old with life-threatening health conditions enjoyed a “celebrity moment” after cutting the ribbon at a new supermarket.

Erin Sadler, who has a number of complex issues, including some that affect her heart, kidneys and liver, performed the duty at Morrisons in Little Clacton.

She cut the ribbon ahead of the store’s official opening the following morning and, along with a group of local schoolchildren, was given a guided tour.

Erin lives in Ipswich Road, Colchester, and is a regular visitor to the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) base in Ipswich, The Treehouse.

Mum Helen said: “Erin was thrilled to be invited and given the opportunity to cut the ribbon.

“It was another little ‘celebrity moment’ for her and it’s lovely when people have read about her and followed her story.

“They’re excited to see her and say they feel they know her.

“They say she’s an inspiration and hearing that from others makes me very proud.

“I see it as part of her legacy and that’s why we jump at the chance to do things like this, because I want as many people as possible to see her beautiful, smiling face.

“Erin has had a lot of suffering in her short life so deserves to have fun.”

The supermarket giant is working with national charity Together for Short Lives, which supports the UK’s children’s hospices, including EACH, which cares for children and young people like Erin across north Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

It is part of a flagship three-year partnership launched in February.

The hope is to raise £10million over the course of three years and in just over four months the figure already proudly stands at over £1million.

Wendy Giles, community champion for the Little Clacton store, said: “We were absolutely delighted to welcome Erin, Helen and grandad Philip.

“She’s a very brave, special little girl and I’ve followed her story online.

“To have the chance to meet her for the first time was a real honour and privilege.”

Erin loves craft activities and cutting up sponges and she was presented with a basket of coloured ones as a thank you for attending.