A MAN from Walton has been handed a 12-month conditional discharge after smashing a door at a house in Harwich.
Paul Harrold, 39, of Cedar Close, admitted a charge of criminal damage when he appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court on July 1.
The court heard he damaged the bathroom door of the home on December 20.
He was handed a 12-month conditional discharge, which means he will face no further punishment if he does not commit another offence within that period.
He must also pay £105 costs and a £22 surcharge to fund victim services.
