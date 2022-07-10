Firefighters have issued a stern warning to smokers after a cigarette caused a house's decking to catch fire.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service is advising residents to make sure cigarettes are properly stubbed out.

It comes after a discarded cigarette caused a fire in Clacton earlier today.

Crews from Clacton, Weeley, Brightlingsea and Colchester were called to Beach Way, Jaywick at 12:19pm.

On arrival, crews reported that the decking outside of a derelict house was on fire and producing lots of smoke.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire by 1:10pm.

Station Manager Jeremy Tuckwell said: “Please make sure to stub cigarettes out properly before discarding them - especially in this hot and dry weather we will see carrying on throughout the week.

"It only takes a small ember to ignite dry grass and plants during hot weather."