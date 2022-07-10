A REALITY TV star has announced the death of her baby daughter.

The Only Way is Essex star Lauren Goodger, 35, shared the news in a post on Instagram saying she is "broken" after her daughter Lorena died on July 8.

She wrote: “👼Lorena👼 R.I.P 08.07.22 she was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen just like her sister @babylarose.x … words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me 👼.

“There was no pregnancy or labour complications and she was fine and healthy but I am not going into detail right now just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect.

"I can’t understand it she is so so beautiful Larose twin so similar.. I am broken 💔

“I am back home from hospital. Me and Charlie spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven’t said my goodbye yet 💔💔💔

“Please can I ask photographers to respect our privacy right now as we have a lot of grieving to do and funeral organising that I just need this time and with my baby girl Larose she is my rock that’s getting me through this or I wouldn’t survive.

“I will never ever get over this but I will learn how to live everyday with Lorena in my heart she will be with me always and I will be with her again one day … My 👼 Lorena I love you so much 💔”.

Goodger joined the ITV reality show as one of the original cast members in 2010.

She welcomed her first child, Larose, with her partner Charles Drury in July 2021.