POLICE and family gathered today to remember and to celebrate the life of a heroic police officer on the tenth anniversary of his death.

It comes after PC Ian Dibell GM was shot and killed on July, 9 in 2012.

He had been off duty at the time but, heroically, put himself back ‘on duty’ to protect the public.

The valiant officer was posthumously awarded the George Medal for gallantry by the Queen – the first police officer in 21 years to be given the award.

A special memorial service led by Chief Constable BJ Harrington was held at the Police Memorial Trust memorial stone in the Sensory Gardens in Clacton, which commemorates Ian’s sacrifice.

A minute’s silence was held at the event and across the whole force at midday as a mark of respect and all flags across the force were also lowered to half-mast.

Chief Constable Harrington said: “Ian’s heroic act that day 10 years ago will never be forgotten.

“He courageously put the safety of others before his own and stepped into danger, something which is all too common in policing.

“If it had not been for his actions, others may have been killed or injured on that day.

“It is difficult to put into words what this sacrifice means and how it will resonate with every officer who, each day, walk towards danger rather than away from it.

“My thoughts go out to Ian’s friends, family and colleagues who were lucky to have met him and served alongside him.

“Many colleagues were also involved in responding to and investigating the incident ten years ago, which is never easy when it is one of our own. I know this anniversary will be difficult for so many.

“Our policing family will always remember him, as will I.

“He will always be part of the policing family and we remember him and his sacrifices with pride today, and every day.”