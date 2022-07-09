ORGANISERS of one of Essex’s biggest agricultural events say they may have had their most successful show ever after returning for the first time since the pandemic.

The Tendring Show, which is based in Lawford, proved to be a big hit with thousands of visitors making their way to the show on a perfect summer’s day.

Always a reliable hit, the show gives visitors the chance to experience all things rural.

Animals - Mia Andrew, 9, and sister Millie, 3, look at the long-eared sheep (Steve Brading)

Stand-out events this year included the high-octane Stannage Stunt Show, a ‘farming on the move’ demonstration, a grand parade of livestock, The Mighty Smith and more.

Race - Buggy racing was a high-octane attraction (Steve Brading)

Visitors were able to get up close and personal with fascinating farming equipment and adorable farm animals.

There were also plenty of stalls and shops for visitors to peruse.

Foodie - Ryan Jepson was the man to see for cheese at the event (Steve Brading)

This year was the first time the Tendring Show had been held in two-years.

And it proved to be worth the wait with an estimated 25,000 people visiting on Saturday.

Tractor - Leo Knott, 5, found a place to take the weight of his feet (Steve Brading)

Tom Glover, is an executive committee member of the Tendring Hundred Farmers Club, the charitable organization which runs the show.

Stunts - Visitors were treated to a top display by the Stannage Stunt Team (Steve Brading)

He said: “We can’t give a concrete figure yet but we think we’ve had close to 25,000 visitors today.

“That would be a record for us, so it has really been a brilliant attendance.

Vintage - Peter and Anne Pearson with their authentic 1939 Jaguar (Steve Brading)

“Crowds were coming in through the gates all day. Hopefully we can confirm the official number in a few days.

Dogs - The Essex and Suffolk Hounds (Steve Brading)

“The show has been very busy. It has been great really with a really lovely atmosphere, there are still a lot of people here now.

Livestock - Cattle and other farm animals were on display at the livestock showing (Steve Brading)

“When you think back to six months ago and the uncertainty, the attendance has really been a vote in confidence for us.

Agile - The Happy Tail Waggers dog agility team (Steve Brading)

“We are a group of about 200 volunteers who plan and build the show and we’ve kind of had to remind ourselves how to do it after being away for so long.

Rural - The sheep shearing display (Steve Brading)

“It has though given us a good opportunity to have a fresh look at how we do things and build back in a better way.

“There is a unique feeling that comes with a one-day show and today had that atmosphere of people celebrating and coming back together for the first time in years.

“It is just fantastic to see the support from everyone.”