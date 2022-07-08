A man has appeared in court charged with a series of sex offences in Essex after being extradited from Kenya.
Anthony Kamau, 51, and formerly of Winstanley Road, Saffron Walden, was arrested in Kenya on June 17 in an operation involving the Kenyan Police, Essex Police and the National Crime Agency.
He was extradited to the UK on June 30 and appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court last Friday (July 1).
He faces two counts of assault by touching, four counts of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl, and one count of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity.
The charges relate to an investigation by Essex Police's Quest team into alleged offences between 2005 and 2016.
He is next due to appear at the same court for a pre-trial preparation hearing on July 15.
The Quest team is made up of dedicated, specialist investigators who investigate non-recent child sexual abuse.
They investigate crimes which took place more than 12 months ago and where the victim was a child at the time but is now an adult.
