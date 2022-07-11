A MAN has been jailed for eight weeks after distressing patients at Colchester Hospital while he was seeking treatment.
Shane Errington, 28, of St Osyth Road, Clacton, admitted two charges of using threatening, abusive or insulting words and behaviour to cause harassment, alarm and distress when he appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.
The court heard the offences were committed against two men on December 12 last year.
Errington was handed two eight-week jail sentences, which will run concurrently, after magistrates deemed the offences serious because they were committed on a hospital ward towards other patients.
He must also pay each of the victims £100 in compensation.
