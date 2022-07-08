FRINTON Summer Theatre patrons are set to get funky with a night of soul classics.

The theatre’s music nights are returning with the Noel McCalla Funk Experience at Frinton-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club, in Holland Road, on Sunday, July 17, at 8pm.

Featuring the mesmeric vocalist Noel McCalla and a band of top musicians, the joyously uplifting night will include hits by Al Green, Otis Redding, Marvin Gaye, Bill Withers and Stevie Wonder.

The all-star band includes Dave Lewis, Carl Hudson, Tim Cansfield, Jonathan Noyce and Nic France.

Tickets cost £20 from frintontheatretickets.co.uk.