FRINTON Summer Theatre patrons are set to get funky with a night of soul classics.
The theatre’s music nights are returning with the Noel McCalla Funk Experience at Frinton-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club, in Holland Road, on Sunday, July 17, at 8pm.
Featuring the mesmeric vocalist Noel McCalla and a band of top musicians, the joyously uplifting night will include hits by Al Green, Otis Redding, Marvin Gaye, Bill Withers and Stevie Wonder.
The all-star band includes Dave Lewis, Carl Hudson, Tim Cansfield, Jonathan Noyce and Nic France.
Tickets cost £20 from frintontheatretickets.co.uk.
