A MAN has been ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work after harassing a woman in Clacton.
Tony Gussin, 36, of Wellesley Road, Clacton, admitted a charge of harassment without violence when he appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court.
The court heard he pursued a course of conduct that amounted to the harassment of a woman in the seaside town between April 1 and November 8 last year.
He was ordered to take part in a rehabilitation programme and to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.
He must also pay £105 costs and a £95 surcharge to fund victim services.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article