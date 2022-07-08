A MAN has been ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work after harassing a woman in Clacton.

Tony Gussin, 36, of Wellesley Road, Clacton, admitted a charge of harassment without violence when he appeared before Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard he pursued a course of conduct that amounted to the harassment of a woman in the seaside town between April 1 and November 8 last year.

He was ordered to take part in a rehabilitation programme and to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay £105 costs and a £95 surcharge to fund victim services.

Court reporting - what your newspaper can and can't report