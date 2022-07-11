A COMPELLING drama about the sinking of the Titanic and a woman’s search for the truth will be formed at Frinton Summer Theatre.
The theatre’s second play of the season, which runs from July 19 to 23, will be performed at the McGrigor Hall in Fourth Avenue.
Written by Ron Hutchinson and directed by Eoin O’Callaghan, the play blends fact and fiction.
It is set in the days after the sinking of the Titanic, the drama sees a bereaved woman trying to find out the truth about her fiancé’s death while charting the swirling rumours, political distraction, tactics and fake news that followed.
Ghosts of the Titanic stars Alex Constandinidi, William Meredith, Hilary Tones, Rebecca Birch, Paul Ansdell and Clive Brill.
The play, which premiered at Park Theatre in London earlier this year, is the first of a double-bill of Ron Hutchinson’s work this season.
Moonlight and Magnolias, his hilarious comedy about the writing of Gone with the Wind, will run from August 9 to 13.
Performances start at 7.30pm and there is a 3pm matinee on the Saturday.
Tickets range from £18 to £24 and are available by calling the box office on 01255 775727 or online at frintontheatretickets.co.uk
