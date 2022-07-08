YOGA in the park, litter picking, coffee mornings and a family day are being held for Beat the Street’s Go Wild week.

The game sees those taking part simply tap a special card against the ‘Beat Boxes’ located throughout Clacton and Jaywick to collect points for themselves and their team.

It’s aimed at keeping people active.

The latest themed week, which runs from July 13 to 19, will also include a double points in green spaces to encourage residents to explore their local area.

Go Wild week starts with an epilepsy awareness coffee morning on Wednesday, followed today by a cycle ride at 9.30am and yoga in the park at 2pm.

Saturday will see a coffee morning at the West Cliff Theatre and Go Wild at Sailship day.

The events will also offer extra points to participants.

Game co-ordinator Becky Dowling, physical activities capacity building officer for Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST), said: “It’s been great to see people out exercising and exploring new areas by taking part in Beat the Street.

“It’s amazing how we tend to stick to the same tried and tested routes and how the game has opened up the idea of exploring Clacton and Jaywick on foot, which reveals new areas and parks you might not have known about, even if you’ve lived here for years.

“Beat the Street is a positive and community-focused way of encouraging people to get more active, by walking, cycling, rolling and wheeling around this beautiful area.”

Top of the leaderboards from the last check are Essex Pedal Power and Holland Park Primary School.

Beat the Street player Etti Boyce said: “The game is such fun – I am loving it.

“I go out of the house a lot earlier than I need to, just to get some extra boxes in before I have to be somewhere.”

The game is run by Intelligent Health and CVST and funded by the Active Essex Local Delivery Pilot - a project testing ways to encourage residents to be more active and to improve health and reduce pressure on the NHS.

Go to beatthestreet.me/clactonjaywicksands.