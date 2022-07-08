ALMOST 50 years to the days since it was first performed, Frinton Summer Theatre will be producing the only fully-staged production of Jesus Christ Superstar in the UK.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic rock opera will run from August 19 to September 4 in a 320-seat marquee on Frinton Greensward.

The main roles have been cast with internationally renowned singers and performers Tim Rogers as Jesus and Hugh Maynard as Judas Iscariot.

Tim has a strong affiliation with the piece as he has performed in it a number of times, most recently as Judas in the National and European tour.

He is a big Andrew Lloyd Webber fan, having starred in UK and International productions of Phantom of the Opera, Love Never Dies, Whistle Down the Wind and Aspects of Love.

Big show: The tent pitched on Frinton Greensward in 2019. Picture: Frinton Summer Theatre

West End star Hugh Maynard made his debut in Jesus Christ Superstar 1998 after being chosen by Andrew Lloyd Webber’s company, the Really Useful Theatre Group, playing Simon Zealotes, and understudy Judas Iscariot.

Hugh also appeared as Simba in the original London Cast of The Lion King.

Hugh made history playing Sweeney Todd, in the musical Sweeney Todd, becoming the first British black actor ever to play this role.

Frinton Summer Theatre, based at the McGrigor Hall in Fourth Avenue, usually puts on seven plays in seven weeks throughout July and August, but in recent years it has hosted a musical in a big tent on the greensward for a number of days.

Despite some residents being concerned about the commercialisation of the Greensward, artistic director Clive Brill told the Gazette he was “over the moon” at plans to stage the musical on the seafront and that it was a major coup for the theatre.

The performances will run at the Greensward Tent, Frinton, from August 19 to September 4 at 7pm, with matinees at 3pm and 4pm on Sundays.

Tickets range from £30 to £40 with group discounts available and £25 tickets for under 25s and Blue Light Card holders.

They can be purchased at the box office at 60 Connaught Avenue, Frinton, or online at frintonsummertheatre.org or by calling 01255 775727.