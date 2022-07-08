DAY trippers are in for a treat with bargain ‘bucket and spade’ train trips to the coast this summer.

The Essex and South Suffolk Community Rail Partnership and Greater Anglia will run three special trains which will take families from Colchester to a day of seaside fun in Walton.

Beach-goers are advised to book early as in the past the tickets have sold out well in advance.

Jayne Sumner, rail engagement manager for Essex County Council, said: “Families will be able to spend the day enjoying all that Walton has to offer and return at their leisure by any train.

“We look forward to welcoming people on board.”

The special Greater Anglia trains will be decked out with a seaside theme and there will be lots of fun and activities on board.

Alan Neville, Greater Anglia’s customer and community engagement manager, said: “A day out by rail offers so much fun for families.

“It’s so easy, great fun for little ones and is a great way to avoid the traffic and hassle of finding parking.”

Return tickets are £5 per adult and £3 per child with under one’s free - and every child receives a free bucket and spade.

The trains will run on Tuesday, August 2, 16 and 30.

For more information and to book your tickets visit bit.ly/3am7744.