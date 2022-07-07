AMAZING young people displaying determination, enthusiasm and a passion for their community were celebrated at the Tendring Youth Awards.

The winners were unveiled during a glitzy presentation evening held at the Princes Theatre, Clacton, with the judging panel heaping praise on all of the nominees and finalists.

Celebrating their sixth year, the awards commemorate achievements by young people across a range of categories – along with a category for adults who support young people in Tendring.

Harwich Haven Authority was the headline sponsor of this year’s Tendring Youth Awards, which are supported by Tendring Council and Essex County Council, Actual Radio, the Princes Theatre, Halterman Carless and Nova Training.

As with every year the judging panel had an immensely difficult task to choose the finalists and winners due to the extraordinary quality of nominations received.

Karen O’Connor, Tendring Youth Awards chairwoman, said she finished the awards evening with a renewed sense of purpose.

“Each year we get so many fantastic nominations it is always a difficult task selecting the finalists, let alone the winners – and 2022 has been just the same,” she said.

“Although I am privileged to read all of the nominations as part of the judging panel – something that is often emotional – getting to meet all of the finalists and speak to them about their endeavours at the awards ceremony is just so inspiring it makes me want to do even more as they do in their lives.

“These awards celebrate young people, as a whole and the finalists and winners in particular, and we should all follow their example in our lives.”

Alongside the award presentations were performances by Stagestruck and Harwich Sing, Tendring Voices, as well as speeches by dignitaries Nigel Spencer, the Deputy Lord-Lieutenant for Essex, and Nick Alston, High Sheriff of Essex, as well as guests, sponsors and nominators.

The winners – Volunteer: Chloe Cook, Arts: Wilf Elliot, Community Improvement: Multi-Schools Council, Young Carer: Alfie Benson, Learning Achievement: Skye Inwood and Jessica Rygal, Outstanding Achievement: Reggie Hilham-Field, Personal Achievement: Jaevon James, Environmental Initiative Award: Charlotte Clarke, Unsung Hero: Chris Bareham, Committee’s Award: Frankie Draper.