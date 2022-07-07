A BUS company is set to bring some seaside cheer through pop up events throughout July.

Hedingham and Chambers Seasiders and Clacton Rocks buses will host the events in Colchester and Clacton.

The two events will include games, competitions and fantastic giveaways for attendees to enjoy.

Davina Langley of Hedingham and Chambers, said: “We wanted to bring some seaside cheer to the city this summer to highlight just how much fun going to the beach can be and affordable when doing so on the bus.

“There’s going to be a lot of fun to be had for children of all ages at both locations with lots of things to do and win on the day.

“Getting to the seaside and other attractions around North Essex and Tendring is so straightforward with the Seasiders and Clacton Rocks bus zones and what better way to highlight this than bringing beach vibes?”

The events will take place at Lion Walk, Colchester on Saturday, July 9, and Clacton Pier on Sunday, July 10, between 10.30am and 3.30pm on both days.

For more information visit hedinghamandchambers.co.uk.