BRAINTREE’S MP has landed a key role in Government after the collapse of the current Cabinet.
Following a chaotic two days in Westminster, Boris Johnson is set to resign as Prime Minister.
As a result, a new Cabinet is being formed.
Now it has been confirmed James Cleverly, who has been the Braintree MP since 2015, is set to fill the shoes of Education Secretary.
He will be the third Education Secretary in two days.
Michelle Donelan was appointed to the position on Tuesday Evening amid mass resignations from Mr Johnson’s cabinet which saw Nadhim Zahawi promoted to chancellor.
Mr Cleverly was previously Minister of State for Europe and North America. He is expected to make a statement on his appointment shortly.
