Piers Morgan has labelled his on-air spat last night with a Southend MP his "favourite TV encounter ever" after calling the minister an "impertinent little twerp".

The TV personality and James Duddridge, Rochford and Southend East MP, found themselves in a live row after Mr Duddridge told journalist Kate McCann his "wife would divorce him if he took questions" from the presenter.

Mr Duddridge told Kate he would only take questions from her after she told him Piers had a question for him on how Boris Johnson could stay as Prime Minister amid 42 MP resignations.

My favourite TV encounter ever… 👇 https://t.co/NKndOCKKFq — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 6, 2022

After the MP answered the reworded question, with him saying the PM could come out fighting or being 'bold', Piers told Kate to ask Mr Duddridge if he thinks he is now Britain's 'Comical Ali'.

In response, the MP said: "Sorry, I've got Piers in my ear. The only person that's comical here is him. He should get out of my ear-set.

"I love Kate, I will answer to Kate but I'm not going to answer to you. I think it's very bad TV."

Piers retaliated by telling the Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) everyone is laughing at him and calling him an "impertinent little twerp".

He also slammed Mr Duddridge as a "rude little man" as the MP abruptly ended the interview by taking his mic off and storming away.

Kate said: "Piers, I think, unfortunately, we've lost our opportunity to speak to James now."

Mr Morgan then asked Kate: "A, who is he? And B, how dare he be so rude?"

Kate told Piers she felt like she was "in the middle of some beef" she never knew even existed.