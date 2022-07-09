A VILLAGE road is set to see its speed limit change to 30mph.

Weeley Road, in Great Bentley, will see the temporary change east of the junction with Heckfords Road.

The restriction will start on August 1 and will be in place for 31 days in total.

The restriction is required for the safety of the public and workforce while housing development works are undertaken by Taylor Wimpey.

A Birch road is shutting for five days.

Hardys Green will be closing south west of its junction with Beckingham Hall Road.

The closure is from August 1 while carriageway works are undertaken by County Broadband Ltd.

Elsewhere in north Essex, Primrose Road, in Holland on Sea, will be closing from its junction with Frinton Road to its junction with Hereford Road.

Due to carriageway patching works by Essex County Council, the road will be shutting for five days on July 21.

Drivers should also be aware about a main village road closing for three nights.

From July 25, Bridge End/ Bridge Street in Great Bardfeld will be closing from a point south west of the junction with Beslyns Road.

The road will shut for 40 days and is required for the safety of the public and workforce while brickwork repair works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

A length of High Street, in Braintree, will be shutting from its junction with St Michaels Lane.

The closure is scheduled to commence on August 7 for one day, while connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

The council is also performing further carriageway patching works in Braintree, causing a road to close.

Sunnyfields Road will be closing from its junction with High Garrett to its junction with Willoughbys Lane.

It will be from August 8 and last for 12 days.

Drivers should also be aware of a closure in Stisted.

Due to fibre optic broadband installation works being undertaken by Gigaclear Ltd, White House Road will be closing.

It will be shut from its junction with Woolmer Road to its junction with Rectory Road for six days from August 1.

Essex County Council will be performing works causing a road to close in Braintree.

Glebe Avenue will be closing from its junction with Church Road to its junction with Bailey Bridge Road.

The closure is scheduled to commence on July 18 for four days.

UK Power Networks will also be performing works causing a road to close in White Colne.

Catley Road will be closing south west of its junction with Brambles Lane.

The closure is scheduled to commence on July 26 for five days.

Haag Hill, in Cold Norton, will also be closing.

The road will shut for 12 days from August 1 from both of its junctions with Hackmans Lane.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while new connection works are undertaken by Essex and Suffolk Water.

UK Power Networks will also be performing works causing a road to close in Heybridge.

Larch Walk will be closing east of its junction with Rowan Drive.

The closure is scheduled to commence on August 1 for 12 days.

For more details on upcoming roadworks, go to www.gazette-news.co.uk/ announcements/public_notices