A HOLIDAY park has unveiled a new caravan for veterans and pensioners to enjoy.

Weeley Bridge Holiday Park in Clacton is owned by Parkdean Resorts hosted a day of activities and entertainment to celebrate the opening of the caravan which will provide users with free holidays.

The launch event included entertainment, kids’ activities, a raffle and an auction to raise money for charity UK Homes 4 Heroes, the Chelsea Pensioners and Pearly Kings and Queens were also in attendance.

Rob Warner, operation director at Parkdean Resorts, said: “We always want to create a positive social impact, and our team all live locally, so they love getting involved in anything that makes a real difference to our community.

“We’re thrilled to be able to support the fantastic work UK Homes 4 Heroes do in giving veterans and their families free holidays, and to continue the work we do with the armed forces at Parkdean Resorts.

“We know they will create wonderful memories at Weeley Bridge.”

Weeley Bridge is a major employer in the community with 50 staff in its peak season.

The park welcomed more than 7,000 visitors last year, providing a significant boost to the economy, and with advance bookings at record levels, the company expects even more holidaymakers for 2022.

In April, Parkdean Resorts announced a cash injection of more than £300,000 in Weeley Bridge for 2022, as part of a record £140m nationwide investment programme.

The park has seen upgraded caravans and parkwide Wi-Fi capability installed to further improve the guest experience.

Stacey Hall, general manager at Weeley Bridge Holiday Park, added: “It’s a privilege to support UK Homes 4 Heroes and we’re hoping to raise as much money as possible.”

Peter Harris, Tendring Council chairman, also offered his support by officially opening the new holiday home.

Mr Harris said: “Weeley Bridge is a fantastic place for veterans to relax and de-stress, so I am delighted the offer here will be doubled

“I know our residents will give any and all former service personnel a heroes' welcome to the Essex Sunshine Coast.”