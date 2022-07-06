FOUR people have been arrested by police officers investigating a series of burglaries in Tendring.
The break-ins being looked into as part of Essex Police’s probe took place between June 25 and 29, the force stated.
Three men and a woman were arrested as a result of the investigation and have since appeared before magistrates.
Thomas Sterry, 19, of Fronks Road, Dovercourt, has been charged with burglary.
Harry Davis, 18, of Mayflower Avenue, Harwich, and Faith Moxam, 18, of Main Road, Harwich, have both been charged with allowing themselves to be carried in a stolen motor vehicle.
22-year-old Tommy Searl, of Hall Road, Great Bromley, was also charged with the same offence.
Sterry and Searl appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday to answer to their respective charges.
They are next due to enter the dock at Ipswich Crown Court on August 1.
Davis and Moxam are due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on August 9.
